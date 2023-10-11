Transportation secretary Jaime Bautista inspects the facilities at the Ninoy Aquino International Terminal 3 in Pasay City on April 4, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/FILE.

MANILA — Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista on Wednesday denied allegations that he was involved in corruption, saying he plans to file charges against those who accuse him of wrongdoing.

Bautista in a statement called the corruption allegations "baseless" and stressed that he "never accepted any money or favor since assuming the post of transportation secretary."

"When I took the helm of the Department of Transportation, I vowed to serve the country and the Filipino people with integrity, which to me is more precious than any material wealth," the official added.

On Monday, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s office announced the suspension of Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) chair Teofilo Guadiz III after he was implicated in corruption.

Board member Atty. Mercy Paras Leynes was appointed officer in charge and chairperson of the LTFRB, after Guadiz's suspension.

Bautista said that Guadiz was ordered to explain the allegations and other irregularities in the LTFRB, especially in connection with the PUV modernization program.

But transport group Manibela, quoting whistleblower Jeff Tumbado, reportedly dragged Bautista into the alleged corruption and claimed that the DOTr chief received corruption money, allegedly in millions, delivered by Guadiz.

In the same statement, Bautista said he would file a complaint, which he did not specify, against "whoever has been maligning" him. He did not mention the transport group.

"I intend to strongly defend the truth and my name," he said.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Manibela wrote in caps, "Pinagbabantaan tayong kakasuhan ni Secretary Bautista! Laban mga Ka-Manibela."

(Secretary Bautista threatens to sue us! Let us fight.)

Manibela is planning to stage a transport strike beginning October 16 next week following the allegations hounding the agencies.