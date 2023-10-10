A more modern jeepney plies Litex Avenue in Quezon City alongside older models on October 3, 2019. The jeepney modernization program, a major project laid out by the Department of Transportation initially slated for 2020, may require 3 more years to complete, according to officials.

MANILA — Sen. Grace Poe, chair of the Senate public services panel, is calling on the Department of Transportation to hold off on its campaign to replace traditional jeepneys with minibuses in light of corruption allegations at the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board.

LTFRB chairman Teofilo Guadiz III has been suspended over the allegations, which include supposed irregularities in the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program and in the granting of route franchises.

"In light of the alleged corruption in the LTFRB, we call on the Department of Transportation to suspend the implementation of the PUV Modernization Program until all issues hounding it are resolved," Poe said Tuesday.

"Kung totoo ang alegasyon, hindi ito makatarungan sa ating mga drayber na nawalan ng kabuhayan dahil pinaboran pala ang mga naglalagay," she also said.

(If the allegation is true, that is an injustice to our drivers who lost their livelihoods because those who could give bribes were favored.)

In announcing Guadiz's suspension on Monday, the Palace said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. "does not tolerate any misconduct in his administration and has instructed the immediate investigation of this matter."

Guadiz said Monday that he is ready to face any complaint that will be filed against him.

"Wala pa akong nalalaman na ganyan. Pero kung mayroon man, haharapin naman natin. Malinis ang ating kalooban," he said in a press conference.

(I don't know anything about that. But if there is anything, I will face that. My conscience is clear.)

Jeepney modernization

The department has been pushing the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program to phase out the decades-old jeepney design since the Duterte administration.

Jeepney drivers and operators oppose the program, saying the new "modern jeepneys" are too expensive and will deprive single-unit operators of route franchises that will then go to big corporations and to transport cooperatives.

Some drivers and operators have argued that upgrading existing jeepneys will be a less expensive way to make them more fuel efficient and environment friendly.

"We want to modernize our PUVs, but it should be [done in a way] that is progressive, just and humane," Poe said Tuesday.

Transport group plans protest

Watch more News on iWantTFC

In an interview on TeleRadyo Serbisyo, Mar Valbuena — president of the Manibela transport group — said they will hold protests in front of the LTFRB, the Department of Transportation and Malacañang on Monday to oppose the modernization program.

Valbuena said the corruption allegations against Guadiz reinforce some jeepney drivers' belief that the program was being rushed to push jeepney drivers and operators out and to "sell" their routes to cooperatives and corporations.

"Protesta po kami, Kabayan, sa harap ng Malacañang. Doon na ho... Kung gusto ho nilang kunin yung jeepney namin. Ayaw na kaming pabiyahehin dahil may deadline na naman kami," he said,

(We will protest in front of Malacañang. If they want to take our jeepneys... They don't want us on the road and we have a deadline again.)

He said that regular jeepney operators and drivers are only earning a little and do not have millions for the new units.

"Kung gusto niyo pong kunin yung hanapbuhay namin, sa inyo na po yung jeep simula po sa Lunes."

(If you want to take away our livelihood, you can keep the jeeps from Monday.)