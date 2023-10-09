Marcos suspends LTFRB chairman over corruption allegations

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board Chairman Atty Teofilo Guadiz III speaks during a press conference on the government's fuel subsidy for public transportation operators. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATED) -- President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the suspension of Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Chairman Teofilo Guadiz III amid corruption allegations.

"The President does not tolerate any misconduct in his administration and has instructed the immediate investigation of this matter. He strongly condemns dishonesty and duplicity in public service," the Office of the President said on Monday.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said earlier Monday that Guadiz has been ordered to explain the allegations of corruption and other irregularities in the agency, especially in connection with the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP).

He also said DOTr is already investigating the allegations, reiterating that the agency does not condone corruption within the agency.

"We do not tolerate any form of corruption in the DOTr and will not hesitate to impose the stiffest sanction if the evidence so warrants,” Bautista said.

Former assistance alleges 'rampant corruption from LTFRB to Malacañang'

Meanwhile, a former head executive assistant of Guadiz has alleged that corruption is rampant in the agency, which “reaches Malacañang”.

Jeff Gallos Tumbado said in a press conference on Monday that routes of public utility vehicles, special permits, substitutions, board resolutions, and franchises are “for sale” at the LTFRB. In some cases, he said bribes go up to as high as P5 million.

“Lagay… kapalit ng maayos na papel. Kumbaga priority ka… Sa akin, ang tawag ko, ruta for sale, special permit for sale… Kapag ikaw ay operator, gusto mong makuha ang daan na ito, lalu sa probinsya, magrerequest ka modification of route. Kung gusto mong mapadali, kung gusto mong mapasayo yan, kahit hindi pwede, hanapin mo ako. Tapos yun na ‘yun,” Tumbado said.

“Kumbaga 50-50 muna. Tapos pag nandoon na, kaliwaan… Sa office ‘yan lahat,” he added.

“Lahat ng regional directors ng LTFRB nagpapasok din sa central (office) para i-ambag,” Tumbado noted.

The former head EA said he personally witnessed the transactions and has screenshots of conversations, as well as audio recordings to prove his allegations.

“Paki-suyo sa akin na ito may pupunta, asikasuhin mo. Hanggang sa regular na. Siguro halos araw-araw may mga ganyan na. Ako ang nilalapitan. Ako ang binubulungan. But then nililinaw ko, walang nanghihingi, kundi may naglalagay,” Tumbado narrated.

“Ang tinatawag sa akin sa labas, ako raw ay bag man. Kino-correct ko yun. Pinapakisuyuan lang ako. Hindi ako bag man,” he added.

Asked about his motivation for disclosing the alleged corruption, Tumbado said he wanted it corrected, and he fears that he might be used as a “sacrificial lamb”.

Tumbado resigned from the LTFRB last September 15.

“I was reassigned muna to PUVMP office. Sabi ko, hindi na tama ito, dahil pinagkakalat din nila na ako ay bag man at ako ay nanghihingi. Kino-correct ko po ito. Hindi po ako nanghihingi, at wala akong hinihingan. May naglalagay,” he said.



Tumbado plans to file charges for graft and violation of ease of doing business before the Office of the Ombudsman against “officials” from the LTFRB, Department of Transportation, and Malacañang, but he refused to name them for now. He hopes to do the filing within the week.

“I believe victim din ito eh, si Chairman, biktima rin, dahil may instruction daw eh from higher ups... Inuulit ko, hindi lang si Chairman. Hindi lang siya ang kumikilos diyan. May instruction, marching order,” Tumbado said.

Guadiz, for his part, said he is ready to face any complaint that will be filed against him.

"Wala pa akong nalalaman na ganyan. Pero kung mayroon man, haharapin naman natin. Malinis ang ating kalooban,” he said in a press conference.

"Wala naman kaming naging issues sa pera. Wala namang napupunta sa amin, Guadiz added.

Guadiz was appointed as LTFRB chair in December 2022. Before being appointed as the LTFRB chief, Guadiz was an assistant secretary for the Department of Transportation's road sector.

- with a report from Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News

