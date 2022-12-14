Lawyer Teofilo Guadiz III has been appointed as the new LTFRB chairman. Photo by Office of the Executive Secretary

MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has appointed former Land Transportation Office head Teofilo Guadiz, III as the new chairman of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), Malacañang announced on Wednesday.

Guadiz, whose appointment was dated Dec. 9, took his oath before Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin Wednesday afternoon, based on information shared by his office.

Before being appointed as the LTFRB chief, Guadiz was an assistant secretary for the Department of Transportation's road sector.

In July this year, he was the head of the LTO. He was also the agency's Region 1 director.

When he was the LTO chief, Guadiz promised an agency that will focus on quick and affordable transactions for the motorists, as well as an iron hand to discipline corrupt employees.

He also believed that simplified transactions and the reduction of red tape would prevent corruption from flourishing in an agency.