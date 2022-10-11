MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Tuesday it is 80 to 90 percent ready for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) scheduled this December amid legislative measures seeking for postponement.

"Ang Comelec ay handa na, masasabi ko, na 80 to 90 percent... Lahat po iyan from the ballot papers, ballpens, ballot secrecy folders, inks. Lahat po, padating na," Comelec spokesman John Rex Laudiangco said during the Laging Handa briefing.

"Tinitiyak po namin na sa loob ng 30 araw ay tapos pong iimprenta iyong buong almost 92 million ballots,” he added.

Both houses of Congress have approved the postponement bills on final reading. The proposals seek to move the elections to October next year.

Should the bills get signed into law, the poll body assured the public its preparations will not go to waste.

“Anuman po ang mangyari, lumabas ang batas, tigil na po kami sa paghahanda. Itatago ang lahat ng na-procure na gamit, at gagamitin ito next year… Ni piso po ay walang masasayang sa lahat ng aming na-procure at nabili,” Laudiangco said.

The Commission on Elections earlier said should Congress postpone the Dec. 2022 elections, they must be allotted P18.441 for 2023 in order to hold the village polls next year.

