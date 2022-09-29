Voter registration resumes at the COMELEC office in Manila on June 4, 2022. Registration resumes in preparation for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) on Dec. 5. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The printing of ballots and other forms for the 2022 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections started Thursday at the National Printing Office (NPO) in Quezon City.

Officials of the NPO and Commission on Elections, led by its chairman George Garcia and Commissioner Rey Bulay, witnessed the printing of test ballots following the signing of a memorandum of agreement for the process.

Each ballot contains an ascending serial number as an additional security feature.

Preparations for the barangay and SK elections continue despite the approval of a bill seeking to postpone the polls on third reading in both houses of Congress.

Some 91 million ballots are expected to be printed for the polls.

Garcia pointed out that the ratified bicameral version of the proposed law does not contain a provision in the Senate bill that would have allowed SK candidates qualified for the 2022 polls to still run in the rescheduled 2023 elections.

Candidates for SK chair and member should be at least 18 years but not more than 24 years of age on election day.

"Kung siya ay 24 and 1 day next year, halimbawa matutuloy ang batas, therefore disqualified na na tumakbo yung kandidatong 'yun," Garcia said.

(If they are 24 years and 1 day old next year, for example, that candidate. will be disqualified from running if the law is passed.)

Asked if those who already registered their candidacies by Oct. 22 would be allowed to run for the 2023 polls given a possible postponement, Garcia said the Comelec would wait for the recommendation of the commissioner-in-charge of the village elections.

