Senate OKs postponement of 2022 SK, barangay polls on final reading

Voter registration resumes at the Comelec office in Manila on June 4, 2022 in preparation for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE).

MANILA -- The Senate on Tuesday approved on third and final reading the bill seeking to postpone the Dec. 5, 2022 barangay at Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections next year.

Seventeen senators voted to approve the bill, while senators Koko Pimentel and Risa Hontiveros voted against it.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Imee Marcos, would move the polls to Dec. 2023.

Last week, the House of Representatives approved their own version of the bill.

The last barangay elections were held in May 2018. The supposed May 2020 election for barangay leaders and youth councils was moved to Dec. 5 this year through a law.

