MANILA — The Commission on Elections said Monday that no public funds would go to waste if the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) scheduled in December are postponed anew.

"Any procurement of goods will not be of waste should the proposed postponement/resetting be approved into law, as the same may be utilized in the new date of BSKE," Comelec said in a statement.

According to Comelec Finance Services Department director Martin Niedo, the P8.44-billion budget for the barangay and SK polls "is still in the coffers of Comelec and remains unspent except for the very minimal amount."

"None of the procured goods, including indelible inks, pens and ballot and others were wasted and all were accordingly put to its intended use," the Comelec added.

Several lawmakers from both the Senate and House of Representatives have filled bills seeking to postpone again the SK and village polls to save funds for a stimulus bill.

The barangay and SK elections were postponed several times during the Duterte administration.

The 2016 BSKE was moved to 2017, then deferred again to 2018, when it finally pushed through. The next barangay elections should have been held in 2020, but were postponed to December this year.

