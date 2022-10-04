Home  >  News

Congressional leaders sign BSKE postponement, SIM registration bills

RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 04 2022 12:55 PM

Photo from the office of House Speaker Martin Romualdez
Photo from the office of House Speaker Martin Romualdez

Congressional leaders have signed the enrolled bills postponing the December 2022 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections and imposing mandatory SIM card registration.

Congressional leaders led by House Speaker Martin Romualdez and Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri were present at the ceremonial signing of the enrolled bills at the Manila Golf Club in Makati City Tuesday morning.

After the bills were signed, the congressional leaders turned over the enrolled bills to Presidential Legislative Liaison Office (PLLO) Sec. Mark Llandro Mendoza who would submit the measures to President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. for his signature — the final act required to enact the two bills into law.

The proposed measures were the first enrolled bills accomplished under the first regular session of the 19th Congress, Romualdez's office said.

Under the 1987 Constitution, Marcos has 30 days to either approve or veto a bill, otherwise it shall lapse into law.

Present for the signing are House Majority Leader Manuel Jose "Mannix" M. Dalipe, Reps. Toby Tiangco, Marjorie Ann Teodoro, and Juliet Marie Ferrer, Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, Deputy Majority Leader Joseph Victor "JV" Ejercito, Sens. Imee Marcos and Sen. Grace Poe. 

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  Halalan 2022   barangay SK elections   barangay elections   SK elections   SIM card bill   SIM card law   barangay elections postponed   House of Representatives   Senate   Migz Zubiri   Martin Romualdez   Makati  