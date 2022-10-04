Photo from the office of House Speaker Martin Romualdez

Congressional leaders have signed the enrolled bills postponing the December 2022 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections and imposing mandatory SIM card registration.

Congressional leaders led by House Speaker Martin Romualdez and Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri were present at the ceremonial signing of the enrolled bills at the Manila Golf Club in Makati City Tuesday morning.

After the bills were signed, the congressional leaders turned over the enrolled bills to Presidential Legislative Liaison Office (PLLO) Sec. Mark Llandro Mendoza who would submit the measures to President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. for his signature — the final act required to enact the two bills into law.

The proposed measures were the first enrolled bills accomplished under the first regular session of the 19th Congress, Romualdez's office said.

Under the 1987 Constitution, Marcos has 30 days to either approve or veto a bill, otherwise it shall lapse into law.

Present for the signing are House Majority Leader Manuel Jose "Mannix" M. Dalipe, Reps. Toby Tiangco, Marjorie Ann Teodoro, and Juliet Marie Ferrer, Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, Deputy Majority Leader Joseph Victor "JV" Ejercito, Sens. Imee Marcos and Sen. Grace Poe.

RELATED VIDEO