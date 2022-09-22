Comelec revises calendar for barangay, SK elections

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Thursday issued a revised calendar of activities for the upcoming synchronized barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE).

Filing of the certificates of candidacy for the BSKE was moved to October 22 to 29 from October 6 to 13.

The gun ban period was also moved to November 6 to December 20 from October 6 to December 12.

Meanwhile, the campaign period will be from November 25 to December 3. Election day is on December 5.

Candidates can file their Statement of Contribution and Expenditures (SOCE) until January 4, 2023.

The move to postpone the BSKE is still pending in Congress.

The last barangay elections were held in May 2018. The supposed May 2020 election for barangay leaders and youth councils was moved to Dec. 5 this year through a law.

Comelec earlier said it would need at least P5 billion more if the barangay and SK elections were postponed as it would need to register more voters and procure additional supplies.

