Makati asks court to stop Taguig's 'unilateral implementation' of SC ruling

MANILA — Makati City led by its mayor Abby Binay on Thursday filed a petition seeking to prevent Taguig City from its "attempts to unilaterally and arbitrarily implement the Supreme Court’s decision" on their territorial row.

Binay filed an “Urgent Motion for Clarification with Prayer for the Issuance of a Status Quo Ante Order" before Taguig Regional Trial Court (RTC) branch 153.

"Taguig cannot simply take the law into its own hands and act as it pleases without any writ of execution issued by the court. Because of Taguig’s arbitrary, whimsical, and capricious attempts to unilaterally implement the SC Decision in a piece-meal manner, the people’s welfare has been unduly prejudiced," Binay said.

Makati has been insisting that Taguig must get a writ of execution to "effect the transfer of jurisdiction" of the 10 barangays covered by the Supreme Court decision on the two cities' long-standing land dispute.

Makati City has also cited a number of “alarming and highly confusing incidents” supposedly caused by Taguig’s "attempt to forcibly execute the SC Decision without a valid writ of execution."

However, Taguig City Mayor Lani Cayetano said that a writ of execution was no longer needed.

Binay said the request for a status quo order was aimed to "maintain the last actual, peaceable, uncontested state of things which preceded the controversy."