George Calvelo and Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The city of Makati on Tuesday said the local government of Taguig must get a writ of execution to "effect the transfer of jurisdiction" of the pending court cases in the 10 barangays covered by the Supreme Court decision on the two cities' long-standing land dispute.

Makati City was citing a response from their Regional Trial Court's clarification to Court Administrator Raul Villanueva, who said the High Court's decision must be a "subject of a Writ of Execution before the trial court of origin."

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) will implement the writ, said Villanueva.

"Then that is the reckoning period for the transfer of jurisdiction of cases emanating from the Fort Bonifacio Military Reservation, consisting of Parcels 3 and 4, Psu-2031, from Makati City to the City of Taguig," the court administrator said.

"This being so, all cases currently tried and pending before the first and second level courts in Makati City should continue to be tried, heard and decided by the said courts," he added.

null null

For Makati City Administrator Claro Certeza, the local government of Taguig "did not adhere to and disregarded the rule of law by not waiting for a writ of execution" when they entered public schools in the affected barangays over the weekend.

Certeza said the transition drama in these public schools has caused confusion among students and stakeholders.

"Their unlawful entry in our public schools without securing the necessary legal processes clearly demonstrate a lack of respect for established procedures and the principle of jurisdiction," he said.

Makati also stressed that the Department of Education Memorandum Order 2023-735 "only addresses the transfer of management and supervision of the 14 affected public schools, not the transfer of ownership."

The Taguig local government earlier responded to this claim, saying its security personnel to work with the school superintendent, the City of Makati, the national police, and relevant agencies in preparation for the transition activities and the Brigada Eskwela on Monday.

In a text message, Interior Undersecretary Margarita Gutierrez said they are still studying the matter.

ABS-CBN News sought the comment of the Taguig local government regarding the implementation of the writ of execution over the affected barangays, but its public information office has yet to provide a response on this.

TAGUIG BLASTS MAKATI FOR 'FAKE NEWS'

Meanwhile, the Taguig local government described as "fake news" the Makati government's previous claims on their transition activities for the 10 "embo" barangays covered by the Supreme Court decision.

The city also vowed to provide free school supplies and uniforms to its new students "despite all the obstacles, delays, and difficulties thrown its way."

Scholarships for all, and not only to the top 10 percent of the class will be made available "ranging from P15,000 to P100,000 for those taking vocational, 2-year or 4- year courses; those taking master’s and doctorate degrees; and those reviewing for board and bar exams."

"The belated announcement, made in time for the start of the academic year, is maliciously calculated to portray Taguig as an uncaring city," the statement read.

Taguig also called on Makati City to provide a database of the senior citizens, persons with disabilities, students, taxpayers, and residents who are bedridden.

"We reiterate that we heartily welcome our new constituents. We will work even harder to expand and improve the services we deliver for our new residents," the statement read.