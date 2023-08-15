Makati-Taguig school row an issue of ownership: Binay

Makati Mayor Abby Binay and Taguig Mayor Lani Cayetano. George Calvelo ABS-CBN News/Composite file

If a city is given territorial jurisdiction over a particular area, does this mean it now owns all property, including school buildings, in the area?

Makati Mayor Abigail Binay posed this question Tuesday after Taguig’s Public Safety Department tried to take possession of public schools that were once under the jurisdiction of Makati.

For decades, Taguig City and Makati City have been at odds over the ownership of the disputed properties, as well as the renowned financial district BGC, also known as Fort Bonifacio or The Fort.

Following battles in lower courts which started in 1993, the Supreme Court in December 2021 ruled that the area's territorial jurisdiction falls under Taguig City. The Makati City government then filed an omnibus motion for reconsideration before the SC.

But in a resolution in September last year but only made public in April, the High Court's Special Third Division denied with finality Makati City's motion for reconsideration, saying that the basic issues it raised had been resolved and "duly considered" by the court in its earlier decision.

Speaking to TeleRadyo Serbisyo, Binay said Taguig authorities have failed to secure a writ of execution from the Supreme Court that would explain the ruling further.

"Ang status ay hindi pa rin kumukuha ng writ of execution ang Taguig. 'Yun ang isang status, na lahat ng national agencies pati kami 'yun ang hinihingi namin kasi sa writ of execution, doon ilalatag anong responsibilidad ang ibibigay sa kanila. Kapag nakita mo kasi 'yung decision sa Supreme Court, sinabi lang na ang 3 and 4 sa Taguig. Ganun lang siya, sobra siyang general," Binay said.

"Kahit nga sa case ng eviction, ejectment case, kumukuha ka ng writ of execution at humihingi ka ng tulong sa sheriff kahit ikaw 'yung may-ari ng property."

Binay noted the Supreme Court decision only tackled territorial jurisdiction and not the issue of ownership. "To be clear, Parcels 3 and 4 ay Taguig but the Supreme Court decision was only talking about boundary," she said.

If the Taguig leadership's interpretation is that Parcels 3 and 4 are all owned by Taguig, "ibig sabihin lahat ng kalupaan, lahat ng bahay at lahat ng structure ay sila ang may-ari," Binay noted.

The Makati mayor noted that the public schools that were forcibly being taken over by Taguig’s Public Safety Department were on land procured by the Makati city government using city funds, and not from the Department of Education's budget.

Even the school buildings were built using Makati's funds, she added.

"We procured those properties. It is by sale. Paano mangyayari na sila na ang may-ari by virtue of the Supreme Court decision? Para nilang sinabi, 'yung buong [Bonifacio Global City] ay pagmamay-ari na ng lungsod ng Taguig. We're not talking about political jurisdiction, we are talking about ownership," Binay said.

"City government [ang may-ari]. In fact, ang laki po ng tinitipid ng DepEd at ng national government dahil nakakapagbigay sila ng project sa ibang lugar dahil hindi na kami nakikihati pa sa pondo ng DepEd. Those are all city government properties. It is not even funded by DepEd. Walang usufruct ang DepEd. It is from pure generosity that we are providing this service."

"Kaya nagtataka ako paano sila tumalon from territory to ownership."

One example, she said, of a city government owning property in another city's jurisdiction is the Manila South Cemetery in San Andres.

She said Makati also owns properties in San Francisco Del Monte in Bulacan and Calauan. "Hindi ibig sabihin ang mayor ng Calauan ang nagpapatakbo doon," she said.

Binay said that since ownership of the school buildings built by Makati resides with the Makati City government, she is willing to allow Taguig to use the buildings with just compensation.

"Ako naman ang kakasuhan ng [Commission on Audit] dahil pinagamit ko ng libre. Ang gusto nila pati 'yung bagong upuan, pati 'yung Smart Lab, pati computer, pati projector, pati aircon, lahat 'yun iiwan ko pero hindi sila magbabayad," she said.

WHO OWNS THE SCHOOL BUILDINGS?

For its part, the Taguig government has denied that it tried to forcibly take over public schools in its territory.

Taguig City said the Department of Education issued a Memorandum Order 2023-735, that transferred the management and supervision of the affected schools from the DepEd Division of Makati to the Division of Taguig and Pateros.

"Taking their cue from the DepEd Order, the public school officials, teachers, parents, community leaders, and the City of Taguig have been conducting regular meetings in preparation for the Brigada Eskwela and the opening of the school year," the statement sent to ABS-CBN News read.

"It is in this context that the DepEd Superintendent of Taguig and Pateros has requested assistance from the City of Taguig, including the deployment of security personnel to ensure the welfare of the students, teachers, and staff, and the peaceful and orderly conduct of the aforesaid activities," it added.

Binay, however, noted that even the DepEd Memorandum Order makes no mention of the ownership of the school buildings "because they don't own the schools."

The mayor said she was willing to allow Taguig use of some of the buildings but not all since it would mean a lack of school buildings for Makati. "Ili-lease ko 'yung ibang properties pero ititira ko 'yung iba para naman sa amin," she said.

Binay, who is a lawyer, said it is important to discuss the transition of operations with the Taguig city government since it affects not just teachers who are receiving additional allowances from the Makati City government but nurses, dentists and other government employees.

