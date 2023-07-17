In an emotional video posted on Makati's social media page, Binay said she was "worried" over the fate of around 300,000 affected residents of the Supreme Court ruling. Screengrab from Makati City's video.

MANILA — Makati Mayor Abby Binay on Monday said her local government would find ways to continue supporting over 300,000 individuals affected by the Supreme Court ruling on its territorial dispute with the City of Taguig.

In an emotional video posted on Makati's social media page, Binay said she was "worried" over the fate of these residents, saying the issue goes beyond the dispute over the entire Fort Andres Bonifacio, which includes Bonifacio Global City (BGC), and some enlisted men’s barangays.

"Hindi ito tungkol sa pulitika. Iisang bagay lang ang bumabahala sa akin, ang kapakanan ng Makatizen sa second district. Masakit lalo na sa akin ang mahiwalay sa higit 300,000 Makatizens na sa mahabang panahon ay kasama natin sa pagbagon at pag-unlad ng Makati," she said.

Binay touted the health care residents received under Ospital ng Makati and the regular financial allowance and services the elderly and other individuals previously got.

“Sa susunod na mga araw, makikipag-ugnayan at makikipagtulungan ang inyong lingkod at ang city government sa mga kaukulang departamento at ahensya ng national government,” Mayor Abby said.

“Hahanap kami ng paraan para maipagpatuloy ng Makati ang pagtulong at paglilingkod sa inyo," she added.

Ten barangays are covered by the Supreme Court ruling, she said, and the local government would remain "Makatizens" wherever they go.

The Supreme Court in June said it denied Makati City's motion to file a second appeal on its territorial dispute case against Taguig. The case stemmed from the two cities' row over the entire Fort Andres Bonifacio.

Following battles in lower courts which started in 1993, the Supreme Court in December 2021 ruled that the area's territorial jurisdiction falls under Taguig City.