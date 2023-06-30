Members of the media look at the BGC Urban Farm in Taguig on March 24, 2022 set up by in conjunction with the local government and advocacy groups to promote urban farming. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday said it denied Makati City's motion to file a second appeal on its territorial dispute case against Taguig.

The case stemmed from the two cities' row over the entire Fort Andres Bonifacio, which includes Bonifacio Global City (BGC), and some enlisted men’s barangays.

The Supreme Court in December 2021 ruled that these areas belong to Taguig.

In a June 26 resolution, the Supreme Court "noted without action" Makati’s second motion for reconsideration challenging its earlier ruling.

"A second motion for reconsideration is generally prohibited under the Rules of Court," the High Court said in a press release.

Makati's first motion for reconsideration was rejected in September.

At that time, the court said the basic issues raised in the motion had been "duly considered and passed upon" by the tribunal.

The Supreme Court also said its en banc "is not an appellate court to which decisions or resolutions of a Division may be appealed." It said "no further pleadings will be entertained in the case."

In its June 26 ruling, the court also "noted without action" Taguig's manifestation with motion which urged the SC to investigate allegedly false claims that Makati Mayor Abby Binay made on the territorial dispute.

This was related to statements made by Binay in a media interview where she supposedly claimed that Makati received an order from the Supreme Court setting the case for oral arguments.

Makati City Administrator Atty. Claro Certeza had scored the Taguig City government for supposedly relying on "social media posts with dubious authorship, accuracy and credibility" in bringing a "petition" before the Supreme Court.