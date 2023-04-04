Members of the media look at the BGC Urban Farm in Taguig on March 24, 2022 set up by in conjunction with the local government and advocacy groups to promote urban farming. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Supreme Court has upheld its earlier ruling that the Fort Bonifacio Military Reservation, which includes the Bonifacio Global City Complex or BGC, belongs to Taguig City.

For decades, Taguig City and Makati City have been at odds over the ownership of the disputed properties, as well as the renowned financial district BGC, also known as Fort Bonifacio or The Fort.

Following battles in lower courts which started in 1993, the Supreme Court in December 2021 ruled that the area's territorial jurisdiction falls under Taguig City. The Makati City government then filed an omnibus motion for reconsideration before the SC.

But in a resolution dated Sept. 28, 2022, and only made public on Tuesday, the high court's Special Third Division put an end to the longstanding dispute.

It denied with finality Makati City's motion for reconsideration, saying that the basic issues it raised had been resolved and "duly considered" by the court in its earlier decision.

The High Court added that no further pleadings, motions, letters or other communications would be entertained on the matter.

In a statement, the Taguig government said it believed that the rule of law prevailed and that the ruling marked "the beginning of a new chapter" for the city.

"Our victory in the courts of law is not merely a vindication of our rights. It is equally a command for us to make good use of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to expand our brand of committed public service to new constituents," it said.

The Makati City government, meanwhile, warned that the decision would have "far-reaching consequences on the operation and stability of businesses in the affected areas."

"We believe that the decision involves constitutional issues that need to be addressed by the entire court," city legal officer Atty. Don Camiña said.

Camiña also claimed that the ruling could "prejudice" the right to vote and access to social services of Makati and Taguig residents.