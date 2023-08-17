Home  >  News

DepEd steps in to directly supervise 14 schools affected in Taguig-Makati dispute

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 17 2023 10:32 PM

The Philippine education department assumed supervision of fourteen public schools caught in the middle of the territorial row of the cities of Taguig and Makati. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 17, 2023
