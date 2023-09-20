

MANILA — Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano on Tuesday appealed to the residents of the "Enlisted Men's Barrio" (EMBO) barangays to "open up their hearts" to Taguig City, which helmed by his wife Lani.

The jurisdiction over the 10 "Enlisted Men's Barrio" barangays were transferred to Taguig City from Makati City following decades of court battle that concluded at the Supreme Court.

Some residents, however, are still choosing to identify with Makati City, citing the generous benefits they receive from the wealthy local government.

In a speech Tuesday, Cayetano said he understands the residents' emotions about their transfer.

“Hindi po madali iyan. Hindi po namin minamaliit ang inyong nararamdaman. Ang sinsasabi lamang po namin ay subukan niyo lang ang pagmamahal ng Taguig,” the senator said.

(This is not easy. We are not playing down what you are feeling. All we are saying is just give Taguig's love a chance.)

Following battles in lower courts which started in 1993, the Supreme Court in December 2021 ruled that the area's territorial jurisdiction falls under Taguig City.

The Makati City government then filed an omnibus motion for reconsideration before the SC.

But in a resolution in September last year but only made public in April, the High Court's Special Third Division denied with finality Makati City's motion for reconsideration, saying that the basic issues it raised had been resolved and "duly considered" by the court in its earlier decision.

The transfer of schools, properties, and courts are among the issues the two local governments had to face in the months since the ruling was handed down.

EMBO residents have voiced concerns over losing the benefits that they received while part of Makati.

