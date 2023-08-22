Taguig-Makati row: Lani Cayetano insists writ of execution not needed

Signs indicating ownership between Makati City and Taguig City hang on the gate of Tibagan High School on August 17, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Taguig Mayor Lani Cayetano insisted Tuesday that a writ of execution was no longer needed in the Supreme Court's decision regarding the jurisdiction of Enlisted Men's Barrio (EMBO) barangays.

Cayetano said that based on the move of the Department of Education, the Philippine National Police, and now the Commission on Elections, it appears that there is no need for a writ of execution.

"All of them did not require [a] writ of execution, that's what I’ve been saying from the very beginning. Hindi na siguro dapat kuwestiyonin 'yung legal position and strategy namin nag-work siya from the beginning," she said.

"And in fact we won the case in the Supreme Court not just once but twice. Palagay ko naman sa pagkalaam sa legal na proseso naipakita ng Taguig 'yan."

Cayetano said they are ready to deal with other legal issues that Makati Mayor Abby Binay is talking about.

"Lagi ko naman sinasabi from the start, lahat ng mga ini-insist niya na ownership and all, lahat po 'yan mase-settle sa proper forum and kagaya ng dati kung saan 'yung proper forum you will see Taguig there and we will participate," she said.

LIST, TAXES

She noted that it was still difficult for them to get records from EMBO barangays such as the list of senior citizens.

"Lahat ng mga ginawa namin mano-mano kinuha ang mga detalye becauss as you know wala naman proper turn over na ginawa sa amin. 'Yung paghanap ng ating mga senior citizens mano-mano mo ulit gagawin 'yun," she said.

Cayetano announced that businesses covered by EMBO will pay lower taxes. She said that about 100 firms from Makati have moved to Taguig.

She also called on other local governments to respect fellow local officials for their hard work. "Through the inspiration of other LGUs na nauna sa amin na may magagandang programa, talagang sisikapin namin na marating din 'yung mga narating nila. Hindi ko naman minana 'tong posisyon na 'to, pinaghirapan 'to."

Cayetano made the statement after distributing school kits to Pitogo High School students. She also distributed school kits to Upper Bicutan Elementary School.

Taguig City has started the distribution of school supplies, including school uniforms, to schools in EMBO Barangays.

Aside from school kits, and packages, Taguig has also brought its Lifeline Assistance for Neighbors In-need (LANI) Scholarship Program to EMBO barangays.

The program is for students, those taking the licensure examination, and even those taking post-graduate studies.