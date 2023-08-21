Home  >  News

10 EMBO villages now under Taguig for village, youth polls

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 21 2023 11:05 PM

The Philippine election commission begins the transfer of voter records from Makati villages now under the jurisdiction of Taguig City.

The move is in preparation for village and youth polls in October. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 21, 2023
 
