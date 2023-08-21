Home > News 10 EMBO villages now under Taguig for village, youth polls ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 21 2023 11:05 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippine election commission begins the transfer of voter records from Makati villages now under the jurisdiction of Taguig City. The move is in preparation for village and youth polls in October. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 21, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Taguig City Makati EMBO Comelec Commission on Elections barangay SK Sangguniang Kabataan elections /video/sports/08/21/23/nba-stars-nowitzki-towns-arrive-in-ph-for-fiba-world-cup/entertainment/08/21/23/dirty-linen-max-escapes-carlos-attempted-kidnapping/spotlight/08/21/23/how-to-spot-fake-health-beauty-products/video/overseas/08/21/23/hilary-brings-rains-floods-in-several-us-states/video/news/08/21/23/family-supporters-remember-ninoy