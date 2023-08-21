Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA (UPDATE) — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Monday approved the inclusion of 10 former Makati City barangays to its roster of villages in Taguig City for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) polls slated this October.

The resolution came after the Supreme Court ordered the transfer of 10 barangays within Fort Bonifacio—Pembo, Comembo, Cembo, South Cembo, West Rembo, East Rembo, Pitogo, Rizal, Northside, and Southside—to the jurisdiction of Taguig City, ending a decades-long dispute between the two cities over control of The Fort.

In its resolution, the poll body laid out a set of guidelines to its different departments on the transition process of the 10 barangays, including the reprinting of ballots.

Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco told ANC that they have started printing 228,149 barangay and 67,716 Sangguniang Kabataan official ballots for the said villages, including additional voters who registered from December 2022 to January 2023.

Laudiangco also noted that residents of the said barangays do not have to do anything, as the Comelec would be "administratively transferring" their registration from Makati to Taguig City, including those who intend to run for posts in the coming polls.

"They all belong to the same barangays, so we expect that the [certificate of candidacy] filers will come from the same barangays, and they will not be coming from other barangays so there will be no complications," Laudiangco said, noting that barangay and SK candidates are set to file their candidacies beginning Aug. 28.

"But we really have to conduct a massive voter education [drive] to inform residents and voters of these 10 barangays that they will now be registered voters of Taguig City," he added.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Laudiangco also noted that the poll body was coordinating with the Department of Education (DepEd) to use the public schools in the said barangays as polling centers.

"We're confident that the DepEd would let us use the same voting centers on election day because these are the most convenient public schools near these barangays. Voters are used to voting in these public schools, so that's why we're asking the DepEd for permission to use these schools," he said.

Comelec was also looking at the possibility of training more teachers from Taguig City to administer the polls in the 10 barangays in compliance with the Election Service Reform Act.

"[The] act requires that the teachers who will be serving as electoral boards should be registered voters of the city or municipality that they're going to serve in. So we are looking at the teachers who are residents of Taguig City and we still have time to train them so that they would be qualified to serve as electoral boards on October 30," Laudiangco said.

In a statement, Taguig thanked Comelec for its "wise and prudent decision" to recognize the 10 EMBO barangays as being part of Taguig in the upcoming polls.

The LGU also urged Makati City officials to "demonstrate a spirit of cooperation and respect for the decision."

"Let us work together for the community in assuring a seamless transition for our Barangay and SK officials. Embracing this outcome with unity, open communication, honesty, and truthfulness will undoubtedly contribute to the betterment of all residents involved," Taguig City said.

— With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News

Watch more News on iWantTFC