Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte speaks before supporters during the launching of Tapang at Malasakit in Taguig City. ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The camp of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has rejected the possibility of her running for President under her father’s party, the ruling PDP-Laban.

"Mayor Sara has no intention of becoming a member of PDP or of being its standard-bearer now or in the near future," Liloan Cebu Mayor Christina Garcia Frasco, who is also Duterte-Carpio's spokesperson, said in a statement.

ABS-CBN sought Frasco’s comment after PDP-Laban President Alfonso Cusi said Duterte-Caprio may rejoin their party or be adopted by them.

"That is a possibility, she can opt to rejoin PDP. That will be an open option...We can adopt a candidate who is aligned to our advocacies. Puwede po mangyari yun (It can happen)," he said in an interview on ANC's "Headstart."

The ruling party, however, has yet to talk to the President's daughter, he added.

This also came after President Rodrigo Duterte himself talked about a possible tandem between Duterte-Carpio and his longtime aide Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, who filed his certificate of candidacy for vice president Saturday.

Frasco pointed out that the Davao City chief executive has already filed her candidacy for mayor.

"Mayor Sara Duterte has already filed her certificate of candidacy for mayor. Not being a member of PDP-Laban, she is not privy to the party's sudden change of plans."

On Saturday, Duterte-Carpio filed her candidacy for a third consecutive term as Davao City Mayor, despite topping surveys for the 2022 presidential race.

She has repeatedly rejected the possibility of joining any national party despite earning the support of at least six national parties for a possible presidential candidacy.

She chairs the regional Hugpong ng Pagbabago and is a member of the city-based Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod in Davao City.