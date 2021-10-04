President Rodrigo Duterte talks to the people after holding a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Malacañang Palace on September 27, 2021. Richard Madelo, Presidential Photo

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte withdrew his nomination as PDP-Laban's vice presidential candidate "partly" due to a survey which found majority of Filipinos believe it was unconstitutional for him to run for the country's second-highest post, an official said Monday.

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's filing of certificate of candidacy for vice president last Saturday came as a shock after Duterte formally accepted the ruling party's nomination on Sep. 23.

The President withdrew his acceptance a week later, on Thursday, according to PDP-Laban party president, Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi.

"When there was that survey saying 61 (percent) of Filipinos questioned the constitutionality of President Duterte running for vice president, President Duterte found it wise and prudent for him not to run para di na po magkagulo-gulo, magkaroon ng (so there won't be anymore trouble, anymore) debate," Cusi told ANC's Headstart.

"Partly that helped him decide to withdraw from running for vice president."

The President had said he would retire from politics, which he also said in 2015, and that his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, would run alongside Go.

"I don’t think that is being considered right now because the President is very firm. He said tama na, he has been a mayor, vice mayor, congressman, and the President. Wala na siyang hinahanap pa. Wala na siyang dapat patunayan pa and it’s time for him to retire from politics," Cusi said when asked about candidate substitution.

(He said enough already, he has been a mayor, vice mayor, congressman, and the President. He's no longer looking for something, he doesn't need to prove anything and it’s time for him to retire from politics.)

"The possibility of him changing his mind will always be there, depending on the situation. Life is not static. Sa ngayon talaga (For now), I can tell you firmly the President is firm, decided to retire from politics."

Duterte-Carpio, who heads regional party Hugpong ng Pagbabago, can rejoin or be adopted by PDP-Laban, Cusi said. The ruling party, however, has yet to talk to the President's daughter, he added.

"That is a possibility, she can opt to rejoin PDP. That will be an open option...We can adopt a candidate who is aligned to our advocacies. Puwede po mangyari yun (It can happen)," he said.

The party will meet later Monday to evaluate its options for presidential candidates, Cusi said.