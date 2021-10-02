Sen. Bong Go files his certificate of candidate for Vice President Saturday, accompanied by President Rodrigo Duterte, the one originally endorsed by their party PDP-Laban for the post.

MANILA (UPDATE) — Sen. Christopher Lawrence Go filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) for vice president in the May 9, 2022 elections on Saturday after initially rejecting calls to be the successor of President Rodrigo Duterte, for whom he has served as long-time aide.

Go registered his candidacy past 3 p.m. Saturday, accompanied by President Rodrigo Duterte. It was an unexpected position Go filed for, as Duterte was the one endorsed by their party PDP-Laban for the VP slot.

In a presser, he said he decided to run for the post after Duterte withdrew his acceptance of the PDP-Laban nomination for vice president. This was not made public until Go's filing.

Go is Duterte's long-time aide, widely seen as the gatekeeper to the president and still attending to the chief executive's needs even after his election to the Senate.

He was assistant to Duterte when he was a congressman and is almost always by his side at public events and in Malacañang.

The chairman of the Senate committees on health and sports, Go also frequently posts "selfies" with Duterte on social media.

Earlier this month, Go declined his presidential nomination, despite Duterte urging him to run. The senator said his "heart and mind are focused on serving people."

But Go, 47, also said he was leaving his fate to God, the Dutertes, and the public.

Duterte earlier accepted his nomination for vice president as Go's running-mate.

Experts believe Duterte, a maverick leader famous for his embrace of China and disdain for ally the United States, could be making a play for retaining power by taking over as president under a scenario in which his successor resigns.

Critics are convinced he has ambitions to retain power, or remain in high office to stymie possible legal action over thousands of state killings during his notorious war on drugs.

Duterte said he wants to serve the public.

A recent survey by Social Weather Stations showed 60 percent of 1,200 respondents believe his move violates the intention of the constitution, which has a 1-term limit to prevent abuse of power.

A separate poll by Pulse Asia showed Senate President Vicente Sotto III overtaking Duterte as the most preferred prospect for vice president.

The President's daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has topped surveys for the top job, outshining Go.

But she said she would not seek higher office because of her father's vice presidential bid.

Political analysts say Duterte-Carpio might still make a last-minute bid for the presidency, as her father did in 2015. The Commission on Elections allows substitutions until Nov. 15.

— With reports from Jamaine Punzalan and Jauhn Etienne Villaruel, ABS-CBN News; Reuters