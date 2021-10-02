Duterte announces ‘retirement from politics’

President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday said he is "retiring from politics", following his withdrawal from the PDP-Laban nomination for vice president.

"In obedience to the will of the people who after all placed me in the presidency many years ago I now say sa mga kababayan ko sundin ko ang gusto ninyo and today I announce my retirement from politics," Duterte said without elaborating.

In late August, Duterte said he would run for vice president, a development that was met with criticism.

But he said he has changed his mind based on "the universal sentiment of the Filipino as reflected in the different surveys and in many forums and, well, talks and meetings to discuss what I should do in my life."

"The overwhelming sentiment of the Filipino is that I am not qualified and it would be a violation of the Constitution to circumvent the law, the spirit of the Constitution," Duterte said.

The President's withdrawal from his party's nomination was not made public until Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's filed a certificate of candidacy for the vice presidency.

Duterte, who accompanied Go to Sofitel Hotel in Pasay on Saturday for the COC filing, said he wished Go, a long-time aide, "the best and good luck."