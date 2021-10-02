President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday said daughter Sara Duterte-Carpio will run for president alongside vice-presidential candidate Senator Bong Go in the 2022 elections, after Go filed his certificate of candidacy.

Duterte-Carpio, who filed her COC to run for Davao City mayor on the same day, said she had no comment regarding the statement by her father, who was asked in an ambush interview by broadcast journalist Rey Langit if a Sara-Go tandem was a go.

When Langit asked, “So klaro po ito . . . Sara-Go?” Duterte answered: “Sara-Go na ito.”

ABS-CBN News obtained permission from Langit to use the video showing Duterte outside Sofitel hotel in Pasay City, making the confirmation, a transcript of which was also provided.

Duterte-Carpio is seeking a third consecutive and fourth overall term as Davao City mayor.

When he was asked if he had given his daughter permission to run for president, Duterte said that was not the case.

“Ah, no, actually hindi kami nag-uusap ng pulitika, ever since we never talk about politics. I would say that it is for the better,” Duterte said.