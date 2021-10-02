Sara Duterte-Carpio files COC for Davao City mayor

MANILA—Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio on Saturday filed her certificate of candidacy (COC) for a 3rd and final term as local chief executive.

Carpio filed her COC at 4:15 p.m. at a local Comelec office.

Her spokesperson earlier said her youngest brother, Sebastian Duterte, would run for vice mayor.



Should Duterte-Carpio win the post in the 2022 elections, it will be her 4th non-consecutive term, having been mayor for the first time from 2010 to 2013.

She chairs the Regional Hugpong ng Pagbabago and is also a member of the Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod in Davao City. She has ruled out joining national political parties.



Her father, President Rodrigo Duterte, earlier said he would back out of politics after refusing the nomination of PDP-Laban to run for the vice presidency next year.

Sen. Bong Go will gun for the post after submitting his COC earlier in the day.

--- With reports from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News