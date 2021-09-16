Protesters led by Bagong Alyansang Makabayan marched from España Boulevard to Mendiola in Manila to mark the 5th year of President Duterte in office on June 30, 2021. The group slammed Duterte’s war on drugs and called to prosecute the president for his alleged crimes against humanity. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Philippines will not cooperate with a formal investigation launched by the International Criminal Court into possible crimes against humanity committed in President Rodrigo Duterte's "war on drugs," a presidential legal spokesperson said.

Chief presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo also told a radio station on Thursday that ICC investigators would not be permitted to enter the country to conduct the probe, which the international court approved a day earlier.

