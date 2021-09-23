President Rodrigo Duterte, with Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, signs a certificate of nomination and acceptance document that carried the PDP Laban letterhead and logo, dated September 17, 2021. Handout



MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte has formally accepted the nomination of a PDP-Laban faction for him to run for vice president in next year's elections by signing a relevant document, the party's Cusi-led faction said Thursday.

Duterte signed the ruling party's certificate of nomination and acceptance (CONA), which indicated the date of Sep. 17, 2021, according to a copy of the document released by Melvin Matibag, Secretary-Genaral of the PDP-Laban wing led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi.

The Commission on Elections has yet to determine which of the two factions of the ruling party - the other being led by Senators Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III and Manny Pacquiao - is the legitimate PDP-Laban.

The filing of certificates of candidacy for the May 9, 2022 polls will open on Oct. 1. Candidates who fail to submit a CONA signed by officials of the Comelec-recognized party, will be deemed as independent bets.

Last Sunday, Pacquiao, 42, formally announced that he would run for President next year after accepting the nomination by party mates in his faction.

Duterte, 76, had earlier said the public should "consider" him as "a candidate for the vice presidency" in next year's polls.

He said he would run for the country's second-highest post to achieve immunity from lawsuits, which critics said was only applicable to the President.

Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go, Duterte's longtime aide, has declined the nomination of the PDP-Laban Cusi-wing to be their presidential candidate.

Senator Vicente "Tito" Sotto III and Dr. Willie Ong have also announced they would join the vice presidential race next year, in tandem with Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson and Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso, respectively.