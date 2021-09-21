At least 3,000 families are under granular lockdowns in Metro Manila, as the region tested a new strategy to arrest the spread of COVID-19 and spur business activity, an official said on Monday.

The granular lockdowns are coupled with a 5-step alert system. The capital region's 13 million people are under alert level 4 until Sept. 30.

"Ang ginawa po natin sa granular lockdowns ay talagang hinimay-himay po natin iyon lamang talagang nakakaimpeksyon na lugar," said Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chairman Benhur Abalos.

"Kung titignan po natin sa ngayon... 3,093 po ang pamilyang apektado," he said in a taped meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte.

(What we did in granular lockdowns is we really separated only the areas with infections. Around 3,093 families are currently affected.)

The granular lockdowns covered at least 9 streets, 3 buildings, 101 condominium units, 48 compounds. No barangay was locked down, Abalos said.

The Alert Level 4 over Metro Manila has allowed outdoor dining at 30-percent capacity, while indoor dining is limited to small groups of fully immunized people.

Religious gatherings and personal care services are allowed also at up to 30 percent of the capacity of the venue.

Authorities next week will come up with a suggestion on whether or not to expand the COVID-19 alert system to more areas, said Interior Secretary Eduardo Año.



The Philippines, which is fighting one of Asia's worst coronavirus outbreaks, has confirmed some 2.3 million coronavirus infections, including about 36,000 deaths overall.

Government aims to vaccinate up to 70 percent of the country's 109 million people before the year ends to achieve herd immunity and safely reopen the economy.

Metro Manila has so far fully vaccinated about 67 percent of its target population. Authorities hope to raise this figure to 90 percent by December, Abalos said.