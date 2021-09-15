Watch more on iWantTFC

Metro Manila residents covered by granular lockdown from Sept. 16 will receive food aid from government, not cash assistance, an official said on Wednesday.

The granular lockdowns will be accompanied by a 5-level alert system that the capital region's 13 million people will test from Thursday and which government hopes will better contain COVID-19 cases while spurring business activity.

Fourteen-day granular lockdowns will cover houses, buildings, streets or subdivisions, officials earlier said.

"Wala pong financial [assistance] po ‘yan, food pack po ang itutulong ng ating gobyerno," said Parañaque City Mayor Edwin Olivarez, who chairs the Metro Manila Council.

(There will be no financial assistance, our government will help with food packs.)



Deputy Minority Leader and Marikina Rep. Stella Quimbo earlier urged the national government to hand out cash aid during granular lockdowns.

She noted some P15.9 billion would remain unused from the budget of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) this year.

Metro Manila from Thursday will be under Alert 4, which allows outdoor dining at 30 percent capacity, and indoor dining for small groups of fully immunized people, Malacañang said.

Religious gatherings and personal care services will be allowed at 30 percent of building capacity, it added.

The capital region, an urban sprawl of 16 cities and a lone town is the country's coronavirus epicenter, accounting for a third of cases and one in every four deaths. Three-fifths of the area's population have already been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, government data showed.



If successful, the alert level system with granular lockdowns could be applied across the Philippines, which is battling one of Asia's worst coronavirus outbreaks.

— With a report from Reuters