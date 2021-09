Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - The Department of Health on Monday contradicted the statement of a research group, saying it cannot yet claim that the Philippines has reached the peak of its COVID-19 cases.

OCTA Research Group made the statement on Sunday as it noted a weekly negative growth rate for the first time since May.

"Right now, we cannot. Based from our analysis, we are still seeing the continuous increase in the number of cases. Although we can see that the number in the increase of cases has slowed down, but still it is continuously increasing," DOH Usec. Maria Rosario Vergeire told ANC's Headstart when asked about OCTA's findings.

"When you say it is a peak, there is this highest number cases reported then there’s a decline in the number of cases reported. But right now, we cannot see that yet in our numbers," she said.

Vergeire said the DOH's group of experts projected that the country may reach its peak in October, but she believes the Philippines won't have to reach this if its COVID-19 response improves.

"We are seeing that there are these different factors that led to these projections because these are just projections and if we can improve our response, we will not be able to reach that number," she said.

The DOH reported on Sunday 19,271 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 2,366,749. Active infections are currently ay 178,196. About 2.15 million have recovered from the coronavirus, but there have so far been 36,788 coronavirus fatalities in the country.