Olivarez defends 'instant granular lockdown' in NCR

MANILA - The implementation of granular lockdown in parts of the National Capital Region will be instantaneous due to COVID-19's capability to spread, the chairman of Metro Manila Council said Thursday.

In an interview, Parañaque City Mayor Edwin Olivarez said they noticed that whenever a lockdown is announced before it takes effect, residents in NCR go to their relatives, friends or acquaintances living outside the capital region to avoid COVID-19 curbs.

This leads to transmission of the respiratory disease, he said.

"Makakahawa sila sa labas kapag naghanda po sila," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

On Thursday, the NCR shifted to localized lockdowns and an alert level system to prevent the spread of coronavirus while allowing more businesses to resume operations.

Under the new scheme, implementation of granular lockdowns will take effect immediately, Olivarez noted.

He said the "instant" implementation of granular lockdown, which only covers a specified area of a city in Metro Manila, will restrict residents from moving to other areas that may cause COVID-19 transmission.

The Philippines, which has the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Southeast Asia, is battling its worst surge in infections, overwhelming hospitals and healthcare workers.

As of Thursday, the country has logged 2,304,192 confirmed coronavirus cases, of which 177,946 are active. The Philippines has registered 36,018 total COVID-related deaths

Based on the Department of Health's data, the intensive care unit (ICU) beds utilization rate in Metro Manila stood at 79 percent, while nationwide, it is at 77 percent. These rates are considered high risk.



