MANILA - The virulent Delta variant is now the most common in the Philippines, the Department of Health (DOH) said Monday, as it reported an additional 319 cases of the more transmissible virus.

Delta, which drove India's infection and death toll to record high, is now the country's "most common lineage among sequenced samples as of the latest full genome sequencing run," said Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

Of the 12,530 sequenced samples with lineages, the country has detected 3,027 or 24.16 percent of Delta cases. The tally includes 2,734 or 21.82 percent of Beta cases (South Africa) and 2,461 or 19.64 percent of Alpha cases (United Kingdom).

The Philippines on Sunday confirmed 19,271 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the country’s total to 2,366,749 as the more transmissible Delta variant continued to spread.

The Department of Health also reported 25,037 new recoveries, pushing the total number of Filipinos who recovered from the disease to 2,151,765.

This means that the country has a total of 178,196 active cases as of 4 p.m. Sunday.

Two hundred five new deaths were also reported, bringing the country’s death toll from the disease to 36,788.



