MANILA — After experiencing intense rains in the past days due to storm Florita, the Philippines will be experiencing generally fair weather on Thursday, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

PAGASA weather specialist Raymond Ordinario said Wednesday afternoon that Florita (international name: Ma-on) is no longer affecting the nation but the southwest monsoon or habagat may bring rains over the western sections of Luzon until 4 p.m. Thursday.

Cloudy skies and scattered rain showers with occasional thunderstorms may occur over Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, and northern Palawan, he said.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, he added, can expect mostly fair weather except for afternoon localized thunderstorms.

Ordinario also said that PAGASA was not anticipating a storm in the Philippine area of responsibility in the next 3 days or until Saturday, Aug. 27.

Florita left the Philippine Area of Responsibility early Wednesday morning. It started as a Low Pressure Area that developed into a tropical depression on Sunday.

