MANILA – Damage to agriculture in Ilocos Norte caused by severe tropical storm Florita has been initially pegged at P3.6 million, an official said Wednesday.

“May mga naitala ding mga nasira sa agrikultura, na may around P3.6 million so far yun po yung latest na update,” provincial disaster risk reduction and management office head Marcell Tabije told TeleRadyo.

(We have also pegged the damage to agriculture at P3.6 million, that is the latest update.)

Some infrastructure projects in the region were damaged by the storm.

“Kahapon naglibot po ang ating mahal na gobernador sa buong lalawigan para tingnan yung mga napinsala ng bagyo. Dito po sa may Purok Riverside sa Badio sa Pinili nasira po yung tulay, tapos dito sa San Nicolas yung detour ng ginagawang tulay din.”

Nonetheless, he noted that the weather is already improving in the province.

“Mas maganda na po kaysa sa kahapon po, makulimlim po pero wala na rin pong ulan sa lalawigan namin sa ngayon po.”

All roads in Ilocos Norte are now passable, he said. Evacuees have likewise returned home, he added.

Agri damage also seen in Cagayan

Meanwhile, rice and corn crops were also heavily damaged in the municipality of Baggao in Cagayan, according to a local official.

“Per initial report of our municipal agriculture office, mga 70 percent po ang damage po namin sa agriculture,” municipal disaster risk reduction and management official Narciso Corpus said on ANC’s “Rundown.”

He also said that power and communication problems remain in their municipality.

“With regards to our communication line, we have still a problem with regards to our internet connection. With regard to our electricity, some of our barangays in this municipality is still no current.”

He also said that they still have some constituents staying in evacuation centers. The Bagunot Bridge in their area is still underwater, he added.

Provincial disaster risk reduction and management office head Ruelie Rapsing said only 9 roads and bridges in Cagayan remain unpassable. Floods have also subsided, he said.

“Somehow yung ating Cagayan River, nag-umabot na siya sa peak niyang 8.23 meters, nagre-recede na ito ngayon sa 8, last reading is 8.16,” he said.