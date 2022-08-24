Philippine Coast Guard responders help residents evacuate from rising waters as Severe Tropical Storm Florita affects Tuguegarao, Cagayan on Tuesday. Florita caused flooding in several areas, forced the suspension of some classes and government work, and prompted evacuations. Philippine Coast Guard handout/EPA-EFE

MANILA — Some 9,000 people in Cagayan province were affected by Severe Tropical Storm Florita, an emergency response office said Wednesday.

Ruelie Rapsing, head of Cagayan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, said 3,000 families from 131 villages in 19 towns were evacuated due to effects of Florita.

"Wala naman pong naitalang injuries yung ating mga in-evacuate. Nasa mga evacuation centers po sila. Some of them are because of flooding sa area nila, some are preemptive," he told ANC's "Headstart".

"Ang advice po sa kanila, once water recedes sa mga barangay nila, they can go back to their houses."

The storm also left 9 bridges and roads in the province impassable, Rapsing said. These are located in Bagao, Tuguegarao and Peñablanca.

Florita has left the Philippine area of responsibility after inundating parts of Luzon, the state weather bureau said Wednesday.

However, 11 areas in the country are still under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number 1, PAGASA said.

The following areas with wind signal are:

Batanes

Babuyan Islands

Western portion of mainland Cagayan (Claveria, Santa Praxedes, Sanchez-Mira, Pamplona, Abulug, Ballesteros, Allacapan, Aparri, Lasam, Santo Niño, Rizal)

Apayao

Abra

Western portion of Kalinga (Balbalan, Pasil, Tinglayan)

Western portion of Mountain Province (Bauko, Tadian, Besao, Sagada, Sabangan, Bontoc, Sadanga)

Northern and western portions of Benguet (Mankayan, Bakun, Kibungan, Kapangan, Tublay, La Trinidad, Sablan, Tuba, Baguio City, Atok)

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union