The Low Pressure Area east of Aparri, Cagayan developed into Tropical Depression Florita at 8 a.m. of Aug. 21, 2022, state weather bureau PAGASA said. Photo courtesy of DOST-PAGASA

MANILA - The Low Pressure Area (LPA) off Cagayan province has developed into a tropical depression on Sunday morning, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

The weather system located east of Aparri has now Tropical Depression Florita, according to PAGASA.

In an earlier advisory, PAGASA said the LPA was last estimated at 10 p.m. Saturday at 840 kilometers east of Aparri, although it was not directly affecting any part of the country.

The agency warned then that it may develop into a tropical depression within 48 hours as it moves westward towards northern Luzon over the Philippine Sea.

PAGASA said it will issue Tropical Cyclone Bulletins starting 11 a.m. Sunday.

The Philippines is hit by an average of 20 storms every year.

The last weather disturbance in the country was Tropical Depression Ester detected off extreme northern Luzon in late July. It affected 3,251 families and triggered some flooding, but did not cause displacement of people, according to the NDRRMC.

RELATED NEWS