Angat Dam water level slightly declines

Angat Dam. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA — The water level in Angat Dam, where much of Metro Manila's water supply comes from, has slightly decreased but is still above the minimum operating level, the state weather bureau said Tuesday.

The dam's water level fell to 198.28 meters at 6 a.m. Monday from 198.43 meters the previous day, PAGASA hydrometeorologist Edgar dela Cruz told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

Angat Dam's minimum operating level is 180 meters, while its normal high water level is 210 meters.

While the decline is not worrying, Dela Cruz said he hopes that more rainfall will arrive in September and October to reach the dam's normal-high level by next year.

In July, PAGASA declared the onset of El Niño, which would increase the possibility of below-normal rainfall conditions in the Philippines. The weather agency warned that by the end of January 2024, 26 provinces may already experience drought.

According to Dela Cruz, Angat Dam's water level will not improve without the passage of storms. At least 2 storms are needed to increase the elevation of the dam, he said.

Other dams also saw a slight decline in their water levels, Dela Cruz added, although they are still higher compared to the previous months because of the rain brought by recent storms Dodong, Egay, and Falcon.

"Medyo bumababa po 'yung dams natin. Nag-umpisa 'yang bumaba nung August 9 pero mataas [pa rin] naman kasi 'yung elevation niya kasi may 3 bagyo tayong dumaan," he said.