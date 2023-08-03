MANILA — The water level at Angat Dam, Metro Manila's main water source, has risen to 198 meters, the National Water Resources Board (NWRB) said Thursday.

According to NWRB executive director Sevillo David, the dam at "normal operating level," well beyond its minimum level of 180 meters.

However, Angat's water level on Thursday was still 12 meters short of its normal high level of 210 meters, he said.

"Noong July 14, halos 178 [meters] yan. Halos 20 meters ang itinaas dahil sa mga nakaraang pag-ulan na naranasan po natin," David told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

(The dam was at 178 meters on July 14. Because of the rains that we experienced, the dam's water level increased by 20 meters.)

David attributed the rise of Angat Dam's water level to continuous heavy rains brought by the southwest monsoon or habagat, as well as the effects of recent cyclones Egay and Falcon, whose respective international names were Doksuri and Khanun.

He said that the rise in water level was a "big help" in preparing water reserves by the time the El Niño phenomenon would be in full swing.

"Magandang development iyan dahil po doon sa paghahanda natin doon sa posibleng pagpasok ng El Niño," David added.

(This is a good devleopment because it can help us prepare for the possible drought brought by El Niño.)

David earlier said that he was still not comfortable with Angat Dam's water level, even if it has exceeded its 180-meter rule curve.

He had said that the dam's level should reach 210 to 212 meters by the end of the year to meet Metro Manila's water needs during next year's dry season.

Meanwhile, David also confirmed that the Ipo and Bustos Dams continued to release water on Thursday as they reached the spilling level.

The release of water has been attributed as a possible factor behind the flooding in Bulacan, parts of which were hit by massive floods triggered by monsoon rains last weekend.

"Tingnan natin kung anong magiging kontribusyon nito sa pagbaha," David said.

(Let's see how this would really contribute to the flooding.)

