Despite recent rains, water regulator keeps focus on El Niño

MANILA -- The National Water Resources Board (NWRB) on Tuesday said the current water level of Angat Dam is not yet enough to fulfill the water needs of Metro Manila amid the threat of El Niño.

NWRB Executive Director Sevillo David said he is not yet comfortable nor confident even if Angat Dam's current level is already way beyond the rule curve of 180 meters.

David said the government needs to prepare for the expected effects of El Niño as he justified the allocation for Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) and its concessionaires, which was maintained at 48 cubic meters per second for August.

David said the level of Angat Dam should reach 210 to 212 meters by yearend to ensure that the summer water needs are going to be met.

Meanwhile, the MWSS estimates that there will be no water interruption for Maynilad customers in the next 2 weeks as the water in Ipo Dam continues to overflow due to continuous rains.

MWSS division chief Patrick Dizon said customers experiencing water interruption should know that this is only caused by regular repair or maintenance works.

Maynilad meanwhile said it is already doing some repair works in its ultrafiltration facility in Putatan, Muntinlupa City in preparation for the amihan season.

While the maintenance work does not affect customers because of ample water supply, Maynilad head of water supply operations Ronald Padua said this upgrade will help in purifying water coming from Laguna.

The amihan season, which starts in late October, can hamper water production in the Putatan treatment plant due to turbid water coming from lake caused by wind directions going towards the facility.

The new filtration equipment imported from Germany will help deal with turbid water minimizing the possibility of reduced water production for customers in the south.

RELATED VIDEO