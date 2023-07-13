Home > News Experts urge PH gov't to find other water sources ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 14 2023 03:52 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippine water regulator is optimistic one of the main water sources of Metro Manila will not drop to a critically low level. But experts underscore the urgency for the government to quickly find other water sources. Alvin Elchico reports.—The World Tonight, ANC, July 13, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC Read More: Philippine water regulator NWSS Metro Manila El Nino Angat Dam /video/business/07/14/23/green-lanes-launched-to-attract-more-foreign-investors-in-ph/video/news/07/14/23/suspects-in-las-pinas-raid-still-under-police-custody/video/news/07/14/23/lawmakers-seek-probe-into-pagcors-new-logo/video/news/07/14/23/ph-church-leaders-lawmakers-slam-drag-queens-blasphemy/news/07/14/23/malakas-na-buhos-ng-ulan-naranasan-sa-ilang-bahagi-ng-qc