Experts urge PH gov't to find other water sources

Posted at Jul 14 2023 03:52 AM

The Philippine water regulator is optimistic one of the main water sources of Metro Manila will not drop to a critically low level. But experts underscore the urgency for the government to quickly find other water sources. Alvin Elchico reports.—The World Tonight, ANC, July 13, 2023
