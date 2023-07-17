Angat Dam on July 8, 2023. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The water level in Angat Dam in Bulacan, where much of Metro Manila's water needs come from, has reached the minimum operating level of 180 meters as monsoon dumped rains last week, state weather bureau PAGASA said Monday.

Angat Dam's water level increased to 180 meters early Monday from 179.06 meters on Sunday, said PAGASA.

Rosalie Pagulayan, PAGASA senior weather specialist, told TeleRadyo Serbisyo that Angat Dam's level increased by almost 2.47 meters in the past 3 days, thanks to the rains.

Pagulayan said all dams saw an increase in water level on Monday except for Binga Dam in Benguet.

Water concessionaire Maynilad on Sunday announced that it has suspended indefinitely water interruptions in some parts of Caloocan, Malabon, Manila, Navotas, Quezon City, and Valenzuela following the rise of water level in Ipo Dam.

Maynilad said the increase in Ipo Dam's water level enabled them to get the required water of 2,400 million liters per day "despite lower releases from Angat Dam."

To recall, the raw water allocation of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System was reduced to 48 cubic meters per second as Angat Dam's water level decreased to 179.99 meters on July 8, which prompted the disruptions that affected nearly 600,000 customers.