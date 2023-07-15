RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari 8

MANILA — Occasional to frequent rains stirred by the storm-enhanced southwest monsoon or habagat will continue to drench much of the Philippines, state weather bureau PAGASA said Saturday.

PAGASA said monsoon rains will affect Ilocos Region, Mimaropa, Zambales, and Bataan, with heavy rainfall forecast to hit La Union and Pangasinan from Saturday night until Sunday.

"Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible," PAGASA warned.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the habagat are expected over Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Bicol Region, and the rest of Central Luzon and of Calabarzon, said PAGASA.

Occasional rains meanwhile could be experienced in Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, and Western Visayas.

For the rest of the country, cloudy weather with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms would prevail, according to the weather agency.

ANGAT, MAGAT DAMS

Two major dams on Saturday recorded a slight rise in water level due to rains.

As of 6 a.m. Saturday, the water level in Angat Dam in Bulacan — which supplies raw water in many parts of Metro Manila including Cavite, Rizal, and Bulacan — slightly increased to 178.48 meters from 178.02 meters on Friday.

But it is still below the minimum operating level of 180 meters.

PAGASA said earlier that Angat Dam may return to its normal level if 4 to 5 tropical cyclones pass by its watershed. The dam's normal high water level is 210 meters.

The water level in Magat Dam in Cagayan province, another key reservoir, also increased due to the rains. It rose to 163.56 meters early Saturday from 162.63 the previous day.

Magat Dam's critical level is 160 meters.

SIGNALS LIFTED

PAGASA lifted all wind signals early Saturday as tropical depression Dodong moved away from the Philippines.

Storm Dodong was located 270 kilometers off Sinait, Ilocos Sur at 4 a.m, packing winds of 55 kilometers per hour and gustiness of 70 kph. It is moving westward at 20 kph.

PAGASA said Dodong could become a tropical storm on Saturday and peak at typhoon category on Monday next week while over the West Philippine Sea.

Tropical depression Dodong is forecast to leave the Philippine area of responsibility between Saturday afternoon and early Sunday.

