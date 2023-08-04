PAGASA: Below-normal rainfall looms in PH amid El Niño

MANILA - El Niño will increase the possibility of below-normal rainfall conditions in the Philippines, even though the southwest monsoon (habagat) continues to bring rains in the country, PAGASA said.

The state weather bureau warned in an advisory that the climate phenomenon, which is expected to last until the first quarter of 2024, may bring dry spells and droughts in some areas of the Philippines.

"However, enhanced southwest monsoon season (habagat) is still expected, which may result in above-normal rainfall conditions over the western part of the country," PAGASA said.

It noted the most areas of the country experienced near-average to above-average mean surface air temperatures in July. PAGASA said Most areas of Luzon felt up to 38 degree Celsius while Metro Manila logged 37 degree Celsius in average.

"Moreover, six stations had surpassed their highest recorded extreme temperature for July. These were observed in Clark, Port Area, Sangley Point, Daet, Malaybalay and Zamboanga City stations," PAGASA noted.

The weather agency projected the monsoon, localized thunderstorms and at least two tropical cyclones may affect the Philippines in August. Near normal rainfall conditions are also expected in most parts of the country with some areas in the western part of Luzon likely to receive above normal rainfall.

"The probabilistic forecast also suggests higher chances for above

normal rainfall conditions in Luzon, while near to above normal in the Visayas and Mindanao," PAGASA said.

Most parts of Luzon and Mindanao will experience average to above average surface air temperatures, while the Visayas is likely to log below to near average temperatures, it said.

Check the ABS-CBN Weather Center for more updates.

