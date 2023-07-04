PAGASA declares onset of El Niño

MANILA - PAGASA has officially declared the onset of El Niño because of warmer temperatures at the equatorial Pacific.

Its effects will be felt in the country starting October, according to the state weather bureau.

"Kung dati, alert pa lang. Ngayon sigurado na tayo kasi mainit na ang dagat. Dere-deretso na ito. Kailangan seryoso na ito kasi advisory na ito," said PAGASA OIC Dr. Esperanza Cayanan.

El Niño is a weather phenomenon wherein surface temperature of the ocean becomes warm, resulting in less rainfall.

Based on PAGASA's assessment of rainfall levels in the past three months, Isabela and Tarlac have already experienced dry condition, while Apayao, Kalinga, and Cagayan have experienced a dry spell.

Dry condition happens when a place experiences lower rainfall levels for two consecutive months, while a dry spell happens when rain falls below normal for three consecutive months.

PAGASA said there will still be rainfall until September.

But by the end of January 2024, 26 provinces may already experience drought.

"Kasagsagan pa ng habagat season so may pag-ulan pa. May possibility na moderate to strong, yung finoforecast na moderate to strong pero habang nag dedevelop at nag strengthen may possible na magbabago na madadagdag, or di maapektuhan," said Ana Liza Solis, head of PAGASA's Climate Monitoring and Prediction Section.

Fewer typhoons are expected this year, with 14 expected in the second half of 2023.

Because of less rainfall, reduced water supply for households is possible. There may also be less electricity using water for generation.

