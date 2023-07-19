Analyst offers 2 reasons for Duterte's meeting with Xi

President Xi Jinping met with former President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo courtesy of Hua Chunying/@SpokespersonCHN on Twitter

MANILA — On the eve of the release of a crucial International Criminal Court decision that could see former president Rodrigo Duterte and his aides facing an arrest warrant, he and Chinese President Xi Jinping met.

This stirred speculations that Duterte met with Xi to seek a safe haven from the ICC, which his former police chief Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa denied.

"Nagkataon lang talaga na pumunta siya doon," Dela Rosa claimed. "I'm not sure kung inimbitahan siya, basta nagkataon lang ‘yung biyahe niya."

(It was just a coincidence that he went there. I'm not sure if he was invited, his trip was just a coincidence.)

President Xi Jinping met with former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. President Xi said he appreciates the strategic choice Mr. Duterte made to improve relations with China during his presidency & his important contributions to friendly exchanges between the two countries. pic.twitter.com/3RxyXb206C — Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) July 17, 2023

Chinese officials said Xi had expressed hope that the previous Philippine leader would continue to promote "friendly cooperation" between the 2 countries.

But for Renato de Castro, who teaches international studies at the De La Salle University in Manila, Duterte's visit could mean 2 things.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

First, the visit was meant as a back-door negotiation to manage the territorial dispute between the 2 nations.

And second, it could indicate Beijing's dissatisfaction with Manila's foreign policy.

"This could also be a signal to the current president and of course to the current administration that China is not very happy with the turn of events that’s been happening in terms of Philippine foreign policy since last year," De Castro told ANC's "Dateline Philippines."

De Castro also noted that it was rare for a Chinese president to meet a former leader of another country.

"We might consider this as strange, as kind of unprecedented," he said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he knew Duterte would visit China, and expressed his hope that the recent meeting tackled the issues on the West Philippine Sea.

Duterte, now 78, forged friendlier relations with China during his term in favor of economic assistance and investments amid the latter's continuing incursions in the West Philippine Sea.

China and the Philippines are at odds over the South China Sea, with Beijing claiming sovereignty over almost the entire area despite an international court ruling that its claims have no legal basis.

The Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Brunei have overlapping claims to parts of the sea, and Manila ordered its military last month to boost its presence in the contested waters after a report that China had started reclaiming several unoccupied land features around the Spratly Islands.

— with a report from Agence France-Presse