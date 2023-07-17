China's Xi meets with ex-president Duterte in Beijing

Former president Rodrigo Duterte on Monday met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who expressed his hope that Duterte will continue to promote "friendly cooperation" between China and the Philippines.

The meeting took place at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on Monday, July 17, 2023, Chinese media reported.

President Xi Jinping met with former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. President Xi said he appreciates the strategic choice Mr. Duterte made to improve relations with China during his presidency & his important contributions to friendly exchanges between the two countries. pic.twitter.com/3RxyXb206C — Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) July 17, 2023

"President Xi said he appreciates the strategic choice Mr. Duterte made to improve relations with China during his presidency and his important contributions to friendly exchanges between the two countries," said Hua Chunying, spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The official added that China values its relations with the Philippines, saying that the Asian giant is "ready to work" with the Philippines in sustaining the "growth of bilateral relations."

Chinese media cited Xi as saying that he hopes Duterte "will continue to play an important role in the friendly cooperation between the two countries."

Xi also hailed Duterte for his "strategic choice of improving relations with China" during his presidency.

