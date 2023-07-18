Home > News Marcos says Duterte, Xi meeting could help ease PH-China tensions ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 18 2023 10:18 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the personal visit of former president Rodrigo Duterte to Chinese President Xi Jinping may be helpful in easing tensions between Manila and Beijing. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 18, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Xi Jinping Rodrigo Duterte China Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr. West Philippine Sea /video/news/07/18/23/marcos-signs-maharlika-investment-fund-bill-into-law/sports/07/18/23/pvl-pldt-completes-semifinal-cast-nips-chery-tiggo/video/news/07/18/23/icc-junks-ph-govt-appeal-to-end-drug-war-probe/news/07/18/23/ex-pres-duterte-shrugs-off-icc-junking-of-ph-appeal/news/07/18/23/several-groups-band-together-against-transport-strike