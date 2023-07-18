Home  >  News

Marcos says Duterte, Xi meeting could help ease PH-China tensions

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 18 2023 10:18 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the personal visit of former president Rodrigo Duterte to Chinese President Xi Jinping may be helpful in easing tensions between Manila and Beijing. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 18, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Xi Jinping   Rodrigo Duterte   China   Philippines   Ferdinand Marcos Jr.   West Philippine Sea  