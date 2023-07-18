Photo from Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying.



MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Tuesday expressed his hope that the recent meeting between his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte and Chinese President Xi Jinping tackled the issues on the West Philippine Sea, just as he welcomed new lines of communication.

In a chance interview with reporters, Marcos said he knew Duterte would visit China and that he is friends with the Chinese leader.

"I hope that napagusapan nila yung mga isyu na ngayon na mga nakikita natin, yung mga shadowing, yung mga kung anu-ano. All of these things that we are seeing now I hope napag-usapan nila para naman magkaroon tayo ng progress, kasi yun naman talaga ang habol natin e patuloy ang pag-uusap," said the Chief Executive.

It does not matter who or what is mounting constant dialogue with Beijing on the West Philippine Sea issue but Marcos said he welcomes "any new lines of communication."

"Basta't may makausap sila baka makatulong e. I am sure that he will have -- hindi naman report, I am sure he will be able to tell us what happened during their conversation and see how that affects us," he said.

In January during his trip to China, Marcos said that President Xi vowed to “find a compromise and find a solution” for Filipino fishermen to return to traditional fishing grounds in disputed areas in the South China Sea.

China and the Philippines are at odds over the South China Sea, with Beijing claiming sovereignty over almost the entire area despite an international court ruling that its claims have no legal basis.

The Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei have overlapping claims to parts of the sea, and Manila ordered its military last month to boost its presence in the contested waters after a report that China had started reclaiming several unoccupied land features around the Spratly Islands.